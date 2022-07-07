Toyota Used Car Outlet Launched - Buy & Sell Pre-Owned Toyota Cars

Toyota has inaugurated the Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bangalore and became the first auto manufacturer in India to offer fully OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refurbished used cars to the customer.

With Toyota Used Car Outlet, the Japanese company reinstates its commitment to creating a transparent and reliable used car market for Toyota customers across India. This facility will Buy & Sell only Toyota pre-owned cars. The company has started its pilot operations in Bangalore and plans to expand in future.

Every Toyota used car will undergo a detailed inspection at the TKM workshop, prior to Toyota’s superior refurbishment, to determine the current quality standard of the car thereby ensuring the highest levels of Quality & Reliability for the end-users of the product.

TUCO will be a one-roof solution for all Value-Added Services of a Toyota used car Buying experience including Finance, Insurance and Accessories. Through this exclusive showroom, customers will be able to sell their Toyota cars with peace of mind, trust & transparency.

Through TUCO, buyers can choose from a wide variety of high-quality Toyota models and can avail of the right prices with complete transparency. All cars at TUCO will go through a comprehensive 203-point inspection based on the global Toyota standards to determine the quality level after due diligence of documentation. Furthermore, the showroom will be digitally integrated so that customers can have a transparent valuation of vehicle history and authenticity. Customers can evaluate their vehicles Online by browsing the U Trust website and clicking on ‘Valuate your car’ option.