Toyota Yaris Black Edition Teased, Looks Sportier Than Standard Model

Toyota India took to its social media channels to tease the new Yaris Black Edition. The company has also displayed the upcoming car on its official website. The Toyota Yaris Black Edition looks sportier than the sedan’s standard model thanks to the all-black theme.

What’s new?

The Toyota Yaris Black Edition is identical to the standard Yaris when it comes to the list of features. However, to make the car more visually appealing, especially to the youngsters, Toyota has used black paint scheme. Apart from that, there are some chrome garnishing on the headlights and taillights of the car. On the inside, there are door edge lighting, perhaps, only in the front doors, for a premium feel. No further changes have been implemented.

Availability

Toyota has not announced the launch date of the new Yaris Black Edition. However, we are expecting the company to do so very soon. Also, it is being speculated that this model will be available only in limited numbers. So if you have been planning to buy a Yaris, perhaps, this would be a good opportunity.

Price

Toyota is yet to reveal the pricing of the Yaris Black Edition. However, it is quite likely that the company would not charge anything extra for this limited model.

Key Features

The list of features of the new Toyota Yaris Black Edition will probably be unchanged. So elements like 7 airbags, TPMS, vehicle stability control, reverse camera, auto headlamps, roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, steering mounted controls, infotainment system with gesture control and navigation would be present.

Engine

Powering the forthcoming Toyota Yaris Black Edition would be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that we have seen in the other variants. This motor is capable of producing 107 PS of maximum power at 6000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. For the transmission, there is either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT.

