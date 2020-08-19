Toyota will soon expand its product line-up for the Indian market by launching the new Urban Cruiser. The upcoming compact SUV based on the Vitara Brezza is an offspring of the joint venture between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, that was formed last year. The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been teased a few times this month and is now ready to break cover in the domestic market.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch Details

Toyota has created the necessary hype for the Urban Cruiser before its launch. Now, as the stage is set, the company has finally revealed the date that we have been waiting for. The Toyota Urban Cruiser launch will take place on 21 August.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings Details

The official Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings will commence from 21 August only. However, it is being said that some dealerships have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the new Japanese compact SUV for a token amount of INR 21,000. The first batch of the Urban Cruiser will start reaching the dealerships by early next month.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Price Details

The Toyota Urban Cruiser price will be revealed on the day of the launch, however, until that happens, speculations are that the Hyundai Venue rival will have a starting price of INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Since the Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, it will have several common parts and components. However, the Japanese firm has made every effort to ensure that its new car in the market has a different visual appeal to the customers. For example, the front grille of the Urban Cruiser will have a different design when compared to that of the Vitara Brezza.

As far as the engine is concerned, hiding under the hood of the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated motor which produces 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic unit. There will also be a 48V mild-hybrid system offered as standard with both the transmission options.

