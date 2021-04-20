Toyota RAV4 Spied Undergoing ARAI Tests

By now, carmakers have realized that Indian buyers have a high appetite for SUVs. Abiding by the trend, brands are now focusing on introducing more SUVs in the market. Toyota, which was once loved for its comfortable sedans like the Corolla and Camry, is now making a big chunk of its sales with the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. The carmaker is now preparing to launch its global best-seller – RAV4, in the Indian market. A test mule of the Toyota RAV4 was recently spotted on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway near Navsari, Gujarat, by one of our avid readers Chirag Khatri.

The reader managed to click the pictures of the RAV4 mule from the rear-end only. It looks identical to the model sold in the international markets. Also, the RAV4 badge can be seen quite clearly. The reader also mentioned that the car was on test with ARAI. With these images at hand, we can assume that Toyota RAV4 is all set to make its way to the Indian market soon. The RAV4 will go on sale in India under the new import rule where a carmaker can sell a total of 2,500 units annually without any homologation process. A similar route is being followed for the T-Roc by VW and the Karoq by Skoda.

Toyota RAV4 is likely to be introduced in the Indian market in just one trim option and with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will use a 2.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine, which will come coupled to an electric motor to develop a combined output of 218 Hp in the FWD variants. The AWD variants, however, boast of a higher 222 Hp of peak power output. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a CVT unit.

Talking of the dimensions, the RAV4 is 4,600 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall. It does come with a long feature list in the international markets, which is likely to stay the same on the India-spec model. With its arrival being speculated for mid-2021, expect the RAV4 to be priced around INR 60 lakh ex-showroom. Once launched, it will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, BMW X3, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

