Toyota Raize-based Upcoming Suzuki SUV Built on DNGA Platform Rendered

After the Glanza and the upcoming Urban Cruiser, the partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota is speculated to bring more B-SUVs in the market. The Indian automaker already leads the compact SUV segment with the Vitara Brezza, meanwhile, Toyota is betting on the same segment with the Urban Cruiser.

In addition to the same, both the companies are expected to bring a mid-size SUV that would rival offerings like the Creta and Seltos. Reports have earlier stated that the aforementioned SUV would be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform that underpins the Raize in the international markets. While the Raize comes as a 4-metre SUV, the upcoming iteration of the same would measure more.

Our in-house digital artist Shoeb has rendered a Suzuki Raize and here is what it is likely to look like. In the international market, the car comes with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder that delivers 98hp and 140Nm of torque through a CVT.

In terms of features, the car will come loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with an option of a larger 9.0-inch unit in higher variants. Both get Apple CarPlay compatibility and Toyota’s Smart Device Link connectivity suite (which includes Bluetooth and other forms of smartphone integration). Toyota’s navigation app – T-Connect – is also on offer with both systems.

The Raize gets an instrument cluster that is split into two parts – an LED digital speedometer (with the fuel gauge below) and a 7.0-inch TFT colour display that can be configured in four modes. The car also gets keyless entry and go, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, USB ports at the front and rear, four speakers and two tweeters and steering-mounted audio controls as a part of the package on the top-spec Raize versions.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta CNG Prototype Spotted Whilst Testing Once Again

With Maruti Suzuki being a brand popular for its affordability, we are unsure how many of the aforementioned features will make it to the Indian market. But with the brand’s name, the competition will surely be interesting with badges like the Creta and Seltos.