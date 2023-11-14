Toyota Plant in This State Started Production of First-Ever Lexus TX

Toyota Indiana celebrated a major milestone as the plant started production of the first-ever Lexus TX, an all-new, three-row luxury SUV. The 2024 TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana.

In 2021, Toyota announced an $803 million investment in Indiana to assemble two all-new SUV’s, further cementing the automakers’ commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to Toyota Indiana’s workforce of more than 8,000 employees. Fast-forward to 2023, Toyota Indiana launched the Grand Highlander and now is excited to offer the Lexus TX.

Prioritizing comfort and designed with North American drivers in mind, the TX features the hallmarks of all Lexus vehicles. The TX is strong, sophisticated and builds upon the brand’s commitment to electrification. Whether the road traveled is straight, curved, or something in between, the 2024 TX offers substantial space and seating without compromising the innovative technology, refined performance, and luxurious amenities customers expect.

Bringing Lexus to Indiana required the manufacturer to prepare its facility, people and processes for the luxury line. This meant years of evaluating and elevating each process in the plant, learning new procedures unique to Lexus and bringing everything to the next level.