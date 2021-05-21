New Toyota Land Cruiser Images Leaked, Expected to Debut Soon

The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has long been coming, and as per latest reports, the SUV could be up for its global debut around end-May 2021. As is understood, the new Toyota Land Cruiser will come with up to five variants - four standard LC300 variants, and in some markets, an off-road focused GR-S variant. Ahead of its unveiling, here we have a new set of spy images of the Land Cruiser LC300 that give you the clearest look at the upcoming SUV yet. We also have new details about its engine options and mechanical components.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 - Design

Design-wise, the new Land Cruiser LC300 looks fresher and more contemporary than the outgoing model. However, it also keeps the essence of the 200-Series Land Cruiser intact in its design. At the front, it gets a redesigned radiator grille which is massive in size and includes satin-silver and chrome elements. Moreover, a new design element is now incorporated on the front face, comprising of a U-shape air vent that connects the two headlamps. The bonnet looks quite the same as the outgoing model with similar creases. The face of the new Land Cruiser looks more daunting than ever before.

In profile, the Land Cruiser LC300 continues with a familiar boxy silhouette and upright pillars. However, the ORVMs have been mounted on the doors this time instead of being fixed on the pillars. Furthermore, the window line has been altered a bit, taking a more dynamic shape towards the rear end. As revealed in the technical drawings previously, the new-gen model will get over three choices for the wheel designs ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. The rear end of the SUV gets a clean, minimalistic layout with a flat tail gate and newly designed LED tail lamps.

Spy images of the SUV have also suggested a 70th anniversary special edition is likely to make way into some markets. It differentiates itself with a 70th Anniversary badge on the D-pillar.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 GR-S - What Sets It Apart

As mentioned before, the new Land Cruiser will have a new GR-S variant that will be more off-road focused than the standard LC300 variants. It will even differentiate itself in terms of styling with a mesh design for the front grille, redesigned bumpers, 18-inch wheels along with unique trim finishers for the cabin.

Mechanically, the Land Cruiser GR-S will be additionally equipped with front and rear locking differentials. Suspension duties will be handled by a new-generation of Toyota’s E- Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). The new-gen E-KDSS is electronically controlled instead of the hydraulic setup of the older system. It controls the SUV's stabilizer bar that helps improve stability and reduce body roll at higher speeds while also allowing for more wheel articulation at lower speeds. The GR-S variant has in fact been decked out by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division.

In comparison, the standard LC300 variants get independent front suspension and a four-link setup at the rear and also come with adaptive functionality. The standard LC300 variants also get torque-sensing limited-slip differential instead of the differential locks on the GR-S variant.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 - Engine Options

Under the hood, the new-gen LC300 will come powered by V6 turbo-petrol and diesel engines, replacing the V8 engines from the LC200 Series. The current-gen Land Cruiser was offered with a V8 petrol engine - with displacement ranging between 4.6 to 5.7-litres - along with a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine. Some markets even got a smaller 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine option.

The new-gen model, however, will be powered by a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 415hp and 650Nm of peak torque. There will also be a a new 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that is expected to produce 306hp and 700Nm of torque. Interestingly, with these outputs, both the V6 petrol and diesel engines will be more powerful than the outgoing V8 engines. For your reference, the outgoing 5.7L V8 engine in the LC200 makes 386hp and 544Nm. Meanwhile, the 4.5-litre V8 diesel makes up to 272hp and 650Nm.

Following its global unveil, likely by the end of this month, the new Land Cruiser is expected to go into production by July 2021 in its petrol guise first, followed by the GR-S and the diesel models later in September. Although there has been no official word about Toyota bringing the new-gen LC300 to India yet, given that the older LC200 was on sale in India, this too could very well be on the cards for our country.

