Toyota Innova Hycross Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone

Toyota has announced that the cumulative sales of its popular model Innova Hycross has clocked sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November, 2022.

Based on the latest Toyota Global Architecture (TNGA), the versatile Innova Hycross is a vehicle for every occasion owing to its glamor quotient, advanced technology, comfort along with safety and thrill to drive.

Boasts of several first in segment features including Paddle shift, Powered Ottoman 2nd row seats, Front Ventilated seats, Air conditioner (Dual zone – front and rear zone), Rear Retractable Sunshade, Electrochromic Inner Rear View Mirror (EC IRVM), Power Back Door and Dual Function Daytime Running Light (DRL).

The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (186 PS), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy. The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 129 kW (174 PS).

Being a Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), the Innova HyCross is capable of running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in electric (EV) or zero emission model.

The success of the product can also be attributed to the awesome and class leading service benefits including warranty. The Innova Hycross offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 5-years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.