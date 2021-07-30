Toyota Innova Crysta Price to Increase from 1 August

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it is going to revise the price of its flagship MPV, the Toyota Innova Crysta. The new prices will come into effect from 1 August. While the company has not revealed the exact updated figures, it has said that the prices will go up by up to 2%.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor says that the reason behind the price hike is a substantial increase in input costs. However, the company has ensured that the hike will be minimum, thus, reducing the impact of the rising input costs on its valued customers. Following is a press statement released by the brand.

We, at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, would like to announce that the company will realign the price of its flagship product “Toyota Innova Crysta” by up to 2% effective from 1st August 2021. This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs. The price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.

The Toyota Innova Crysta comes with two engine options. There’s a 2.7L Dual VVT-i petrol motor that produces 166 PS and 245 Nm. Then we have the 2.4L turbo-diesel pumping out 150 PS and 343 Nm/360 Nm. Both engines offer a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with sequential shift transmission options.

Currently, the petrol range of the Toyota Innova Crysta consists of 8 trims with prices starting at INR 16.11 lakh and going all the way up to INR 22.74 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel range has 12 trims to offer. The most affordable variant costs INR 16.90 lakh and the range-topping model will set you back by INR 24.59 lakh. These prices will be revised from 1 August.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi