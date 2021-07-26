Toyota C-HR Spied in India Again, Flaunts Dashing Rear-End Design

The very sporty Toyota C-HR has been spied in India once again. The latest spy shot of the eye-catching crossover has been captured in Bengaluru and shows the rear portion of the vehicle. The car in the picture is wearing minimal camo and thus flaunts its dashing rear-end design.

This is not the first time that the Toyota C-HR has been spotted on the Indian roads. Multiple instances had been reported in the past. However, there is not an official statement regarding the launch of the crossover in the Indian market as of now.

Also Read: Iconic Orange Toyota Supra From Fast and Furious Auctioned for INR 4.08 Crore

The Toyota C-HR is on sale in several international markets. One of its key highlights is its dynamic design language. The latest spy shot of the crossover shows us how the car looks like from behind. We can see the massive arrow-styled taillamps with a signature LED glow pattern. The roof-mounted rear spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop lamp ensures the sporty quotient is maintained at the back. Then we have the huge yet fantastically designed bumper.

The latest spy shot also gives us a glimpse of the Toyota C-HR side profile. There are large wheel arches to keep things busy. The rear door handle has been included very cleverly in the car’s overall design going well with its sporty character. The sloping roofline and striking alloy wheels help to create a distinctive side profile.

Also Read: Volvo Cars to Take Full Ownership of its Factories & Sales Ops in China

Toyota might be testing the C-HR in India for homologation purposes. The company would bring in the crossover as a CBU unit. This means that the C-HR would carry a hefty price tag. However, if it does make it to the showrooms in the country, it can cause a stir in the industry. Don’t you think?

Source