Toyota Fortuner & Legender Cross 3 Lakh Sales in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a major milestone—over 3 lakh cumulative sales of the Toyota Fortuner and Legender in India, reaffirming the SUVs' dominance in the premium segment.

Launched in 2009, the Fortuner has earned its reputation as a rugged-yet-refined SUV, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine delivering 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque. With Toyota’s trusted ladder-frame platform and advanced 4x4 tech, it's built to conquer both city roads and off-road trails with equal ease.

The Fortuner is as much about presence as it is about performance. Its muscular stance, high ground clearance, and premium interiors make it a top pick for buyers looking for power with polish. It’s not just an SUV—it’s a statement.

The Legender, introduced in 2021, takes luxury a notch higher. With dual-tone styling, sequential LED turn signals, wireless charging, and an 11-speaker JBL audio setup, it’s tailored for the modern urban lifestyle. Yet, with 4X4 capability, it doesn’t shy away from the rough stuff.

Both SUVs offer Toyota’s hallmark reliability, strong resale value, and low cost of ownership—qualities that continue to win the trust of Indian customers.

With this 3-lakh milestone, the Fortuner and Legender reaffirm their status as benchmarks in India’s premium SUV landscape.