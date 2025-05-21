All-New Toyota RAV4 Breaks Cover in Japan with Smarter Tech and Hybrid Power

Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new sixth-generation RAV4 in Japan, marking the global premiere of the iconic SUV on May 21. The updated model is set to launch in Japan before the end of FY2025.

Originally introduced in 1994, the RAV4 pioneered the crossover SUV segment, offering a unique blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability. Now, in its sixth generation, Toyota aims to evolve the RAV4 into the ultimate lifestyle companion under the theme “Life is an Adventure.”

Built on the TNGA platform, the new RAV4 gets a more advanced hybrid system, promising better acceleration and an even more versatile driving experience. It’s engineered for everything from city commutes to off-the-grid getaways.

Inside, the SUV embraces cutting-edge vehicle intelligence via Toyota’s Arene software platform. This next-gen tech architecture enables smarter features, enhanced safety systems, and an intuitive user experience—positioning the RAV4 as not just a vehicle, but a connected lifestyle partner.

With its rugged appeal, refined hybrid powertrain, and intelligent tech suite, the new RAV4 continues to blend utility and sophistication for today’s adventure-ready drivers.