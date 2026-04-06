Toyota Brings US-Built Tundra, Highlander to Japan

Toyota has started retailing US-manufactured models in Japan, taking advantage of new regulations introduced in February 2026 that remove the need for Japan-specific certification on American-built vehicles.

The rollout begins with the Toyota Tundra and Highlander, both currently available through Toyota Mobility Tokyo, with nationwide sales set to expand by summer 2026.

Built in Texas, the Tundra is powered by a 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Measuring nearly 6 metres in length, the full-size pickup is a rare sight for Japanese roads and is priced at around ¥12 million. Toyota is targeting monthly sales of 80 units once distribution expands nationwide.

ALSO READ: Toyota RAV4 PHEV Debuts in Japan with 150km EV Range

Meanwhile, the Highlander—manufactured in Indiana—takes a more practical route. It features a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 184 kW. The SUV comes standard with E-Four all-wheel drive and offers three-row seating for seven occupants. Priced at approximately ¥8.6 million, Toyota aims to sell 40 units per month.

The automaker has also confirmed that the Toyota Camry, another US-built model, will join the lineup in Japan soon.