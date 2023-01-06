Tork Motors Opens its First Service Centre in Pune

TORK Motors has introduced its first dedicated service centre in Pune. Spread across 1000 Sq.ft. the outlet located at Chinchwad area in Pune and will cater to KRATOS and KRATOS-R owners in and around the city.

The new facility will address the after-sales service requirements of the growing KRATOS family. The state-of-the-art facility houses a comfortable customer lounge with entertainment facilities, a separate motorcycle washing area, three motorcycle lifts, along with trained professionals to handle the motorcycles. It will offer a best-in-class and seamless experience to the customers.

On the inauguration, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said, “Since the initiation of booking to the deliveries of KRATOS and KRATOS-R, we have received a positive response to our motorcycle. We are now equipped to enter the next phase of our journey, where our focus will purely be on fulfilling the aftersales requirement of our existing customers. Through this dedicated service centre, we are creating a holistic ownership experience which is hassle free and is in line with our vision of making electric motorcycles for early adoption and preferred mode of commuting in the country.”

The company also launched its first-ever experience centre in Pune, last month, and will be replicating it in other tier-I cities, by the end of this financial year. At present, TORK Motors is delivering the e-motorcycles in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will soon start deliveries in other markets. Consumers can book KRATOS and KRATOS-R by visiting the company's official website.