Top 5 SUVs with Highest Safety Rating

Millions of people suffer injury in car accidents every year. While many accidents are avoidable, some are bound to happen with so many vehicles on the road.

The first point for many drivers is to ensure safe driving habits. Things like sticking to the speed limit and avoiding distracted driving can go a long way. However, your vehicle choice can be significant.

According to a car accident lawyer from Cohen and Winters, “Your driving habits are obviously an important part of staying safe on the road. However, your choice of vehicle can do so much to help you avoid accidents or prevent injuries in an accident. Modern SUV safety features have come a long way. The right vehicle can protect you and your passengers while also being safer for other motorists.”

This post will cover the current top five SUVs with high safety ratings according to Car and Driver. These vehicles have been rigorously tested, and the ratings are based on their expert opinions.

2025 Volvo XC90

Car and Driver awarded the 2025 Volvo XC60 an impressive 9.5 out of 10 safety rating. It also has a perfect five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

Starting at $48,345 for the base model, this stylish luxury hybrid SUV offers three powertrain options. It has a non-hybrid version with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. You can also choose from two hybrid options for added efficiency. All models also come with all-wheel drive.

While the efficiency and luxury are impressive, it is safety where this SUV really shines. It has forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning. Advanced driver assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control, provides gentle steer assist and helps maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, even in stop-and-go traffic.

2025 Mazda CX-50

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 is a compact hybrid SUV with a sporty design. It has an attractive starting price of $31,720. This vehicle boasts a 9.5 out of 10 safety rating from Car and Driver and a perfect five stars from the NHTSA.

As a hybrid, you know this SUV delivers on providing good mileage for your money. This SUV has a 4-cylinder 2.5-liter engine with 219 horsepower. While spacious on the inside, it drives smoothly and handles well.

The CX-50 comes standard with all-wheel drive, enhancing its performance and stability on various terrains. Safety features include automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2024 Mazda CX-30

With the Mazda CX-30, you get an affordable SUV that offers top-tier safety. This vehicle starts at an attractive $26,415, but it comes with an impressive array of safety features. This is reflected in its 9.5 out of 10 safety rating from Car and Driver and its five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

As a smaller SUV, it offers good acceleration and quick, responsive handling. It is really a joy to drive. The entry-level model has a 191 horsepower 2.5-liter engine. However, there is an upgraded version with a turbocharged 250-horsepower engine. Both models come with all-wheel drive.

This model has safety features like automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist. It also has blind spot monitoring and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

2024 Kia Telluride

The 2024 Kia Telluride stands out with a perfect 10 out of 10 safety rating from Car and Driver. It also has a perfect five-star rating from the NHTSA, like the other SUVs on this list. Starting at $37,585, this mid-size SUV offers an affordable and attractive option for safety-conscious motorists.

Powered by a V-6 engine, the Telluride delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, making it an ideal choice for families. Buyers also have the option to choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive with this vehicle. The all-wheel drive offers a little more control and stability, but it is more expensive and less fuel-efficient.

Standard safety features include forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The Telluride also comes equipped with rear cross-traffic detection, navigation-based smart cruise control, and highway driver assist. It also has automatic high beams, and some packages have a 360° camera system.

2025 Genesis GV80

The 2025 Genesis GV80 is the only other SUV to get a perfect 10 out of 10 safety score from Car and Driver. It also enjoys a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. With a starting price of $59,050, it is expensive, but it offers an impressive blend of safety, performance, and luxury.

The GV80 has two powertrain options. There is a 300-horsepower model that only has two rows of seats. Beyond that, you have a 375-horsepower model with three rows of seats. Its refined style and impressive handling make it a standout in its class.

Beyond its sophisticated style and impressive performance, the GV80 has an array of safety features. These features include adaptive cruise control with a semi-autonomous driving mode, automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and a blind-spot view monitor. The GV80 also has forward and rear cross-traffic avoidance assist.

These are just five of the safest SUVs available today. However, some other publications and experts have their own ratings and rankings. It is important to learn about SUV safety features and consider varying opinions when selecting a vehicle.