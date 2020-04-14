India is one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world. There are a plethora of segments in the Indian market that include umpteen products from many brands. In this story, we have picked up the best bikes under INR 2 lakh * that are available in the country right now.

1. Yamaha YZF-R15 V3

The Yamaha R15 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. Currently, it is in its 3rd-generation and is called the Yamaha R15 V3. It is a sought out bike not by just new riders but also by many experienced riders. That’s the kind of the aura the Yamaha R15 has.

The BS6 R15 V3 costs INR 1.45 lakh*. For that amount of money, you get a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 18.6 PS of power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. It is a high-revving engine which is linked to a slick 6-speed gearbox. The R15 V3 is capable of giving bikes of even higher capacities a run for their money.

2. KTM 200 Duke

KTM stepped into the Indian motorcycle market with its peppy, compact and lightweight performance motorcycle, the 200 Duke, way back in July 2012. The KTM 200 Duke is the bike that popularised premium bikes in the country. Now, in its BS6 avatar, the naked orange monster is an even better deal.

KTM has finally given a proper update to the 200 Duke. The new bike looks similar to its elder sibling, the KTM 250 Duke. It features a new, lightweight, steel trellis frame, larger fuel tank, totally updated design and style. Powering the KTM 200 Duke is a 199.5 cc engine that churns out 25 PS of power and 19.3 Nm of torque. Available at a price of INR 1,72,749*, the new BS6 200 Duke comes in two colour options - White and Orange.

3. Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is known for its cruiser style and relaxed riding position. It has some interesting features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, secondary display on the fuel tank and large windscreen. The low seat height of the motorcycle is one of its USPs. Chrome elements like the exhaust and rearview mirrors add a premium touch.

The 220 cc single-cylinder engine of the Avenger 220 Cruise complies with the BS6 emission norms. This oil-cooled mill comes with Twin Spark DTS-i technology and a fuel-injection system. It delivers 19.03 PS of power and 17.55 Nm of torque. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 retails at INR 1,16,672 and is available in two colour options.

4. Bajaj Dominar 250

With the launch of the new and highly anticipated Dominar 250, Bajaj Auto finally entered the quarter-litre segment in the country. The company has provided the enthusiasts with a smaller version of the Dominar 400, and that too at a tempting price of INR 1.60 lakh*.

For that sum of money, you get a handsome motorcycle with a potent 250 cc BS6-compliant engine that produces 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of torque. The bike also gets full-LED lighting and a dual-channel ABS. The twin-barrel exhaust provides an engaging riding experience. In terms of comfort, the Dominar 250 has an upright riding position. It also comes equipped with a pair of 37 mm USD front forks that should soak up the undulations quite well.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 seems to be a preferable choice for people who have always liked the Dominar 400 but couldn’t make the purchase because of its higher price tag.

5. Bajaj Dominar 400

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a good value for money motorcycle. Even today, at INR 1.91 lakh*, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a bang for the buck. No wonder it has become such a big name for Bajaj Auto.

The Dominar 400 comes loaded with some really good equipment. For example, it features 43 mm USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting, machined alloy wheels, fully-digital instrument cluster and more. It draws power from a 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill with a DOHC setup and Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark technology. This engine produces 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is one of the first choices of enthusiasts who like to do long-distance motorcycle touring every now and then.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan

‘Made like a gun’ tag line suits the Royal Enfield Himalayan perfectly. Yes, it has had its share of criticism but at the end of the day, it is a solid motorcycle. A simple, no-nonsense, practical and functional design of the Himalayan makes it a good companion for the off-road adventurers. Features like the 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel, monoshock at the rear with 180 mm of travel, 220 mm of ground clearance, dual-purpose tyres, 21-in front and 17-in rear wheel, make it even more enjoyable off the road.

The BS6 Himalayan is run by a 411 cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that produces 24.3 BHP and 32 Nm. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. It might not be the best engine for high-speed highway cruising but it does get the job done. The BS6 Royal Enfield is available in 6 colour options starting at a price of INR 1,86,811*.

So these were the best bikes under INR 2 lakh* in India. Out of these, which one’s your favourite? Also, which bikes would be included in your list? Let us know with a comment below.

For more such featured stories, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom