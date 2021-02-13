India is a country where buyers are largely obsessed with SUVs, be it a INR 7 Lakh sub-compact SUV or a budget 7-seater SUV priced at INR 15 Lakh or luxury SUVs as high as multiple crores like Lamborghini Urus. That being said MPVs or Multi Purpose Vehicles are gaining popularity with every passing day and making their case stronger. Vehicles like the Renault Triber, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are raking up some really good sales numbers these days, compared to many other SUVs. What makes buyers prefer MPVs over SUVs in certain cases is the kind of seating space they offer and are priced much more competitively than SUVs.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 MPVs you can buy in India-

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is known as the poster boy MPV in India. The Innova Crysta borrows none of its elements from its predecessor and has a cabin design similar to expensive SUVs like the Fortuner. The cabin now gets an updated nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The seats on the higher-spec variants are wrapped in Camel Tan (beige) leather upholstery. Added vehicle connectivity features now include geo-fencing, real-time vehicle tracking and last parked locations.

In terms of powertrain, the Toyota offers the Innova Crysta with the same petrol and diesel engines as before. This means on offer is a 2.7-litre petrol engine that outputs 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque and 2.4-litre diesel that delivers 150 PS and 360 Nm of torque. Both are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and offer a 6-speed torque converter unit as an option. The Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 18 variants. Price for the entry-level GX 7-seater variant starts at INR 16.27 lakh*. Meanwhile, the top-rung ZX 7-seater variant with automatic transmission goes up to INR 24.34 lakh*.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In a world dominated by compact SUVs and with the likes of the Vitara Brezza in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is doing rather incredibly well in terms of sales. Not only is it the best-selling Maruti car when it comes to large sized cars from the brand, but it is also the best-selling MPV in India. The Ertiga virtually has no competition and offers a 7-seater cabin at a starting price of just INR 7.59 lakh. Not only this, there’s also a premium version of the Ertiga called the XL6. It gets a 6-seater cabin with captain chairs, higher-quality components and is sold through the Nexa dealerships.

However, for buyers looking for a vehicle with a seating capacity of more than 5-seats, the Ertiga should be an obvious choice. It has loads of new-age features, good mileage, value-for-money packaging and much more. It gets only a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the car come in the form of a manual as well as a torque converter. In terms of equipment, it gets SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with seven-inch touchscreen display, automatic climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat among others.

Renault Triber

Renault, the French automaker surprised everyone when it launched its Triber MPV in India. Renault, before Triber offered successful products like Duster and Kwid, both of which are on separate ends of the price spectrum in India. The Triber comes in between the two products with a price range starting at INR 4.99 Lakh* and having four variants at INR 50,000 price margin as you move upwards the variant chart.

The Triber is India’s first modular MPV which gets removable third row of seating to liberate additional boot space in case you want to drive the car with 5 or less passengers. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and gets both manual and auto gearbox options. Renault Triber is also amply loaded with features and has made a mark for itself in no time. The biggest USP is space inside the cabin at a reasonable price tag.

Kia Carnival

Kia, one of the newest entrant in India, decided to tap the premium MPV market of India and bridge the gap between the Toyota Innova Crysta and ultra-luxury entrants like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire by offering the Carnival MPV, which came as the brand’s second offering in the Indian market. The Carnival can be had either in seven-, eight- and even a nine-seat configuration.

Kia Limousine’s VIP seats are available only in the seven-seat configuration with special reclining and sliding adjustments, along with leg extension. Kia offers a single powertrain in the Carnival. This means, on offer is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 200 PS and 440 Nm and is offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Carnival starts at INR 24.95 lakh* for the Premium 7-seater variant, while prices for the top-rung 7-seater Limousine variant costs INR 33.95 lakh*.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is the undoubted champion of the rural India and is a preferred vehicle choice for car buyers looking for an affordable SUV/ MPV which is rugged and easy to maintain. The BS6 Bolero is available in three variants, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp at 3,600rpm and 210Nm of torque between 1,600-2,200rpm. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Exterior highlights of the BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift include a redesigned fascia with a new bumper, new grille, new headlamps, rear washer and wiper and fog lamps. Inside, the model comes equipped with driver Information System with features such as distance travelled, distance to empty, gear indicator, door ajar indicator and digital clock with day and date. Also on offer are fabric seats, power windows, central locking, keyless entry and a 12V charging port.

*Ex-showroom price