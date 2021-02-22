As 2021 takes shape, a lot of car manufacturers are trying to capture the market lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous new product launches are aligned to give buyers better options as they go out in market looking for personal vehicles. One segment that is witnessing the maximum traction in the domestic market is the sub-INR 10 Lakh market where most of the buyers put their money on. We have compiled a list of top 5 cars you can buy in India under INR 10 lakh and have tried to include cars from all the segments, be it hatchback, sedan or SUV. Here’s our list –

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet, undoubtedly, is the complete package for anyone looking to buy a sub-compact SUV below INR 10 Lakh, a segment that has witnessed the maximum growth in recent years. In many ways, the Kia Sonet has created a benchmark for sub-compact SUVs in India. One of the reasons for the Sonet's success is the fact that the car borrows a good deal of features from the Seltos and packs it in a comprehensive package that is hard to overlook at its price point. It competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Sonet gets multiple engine and gearbox options including a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, two 1.5-litre diesel units with different state of tunes and a 1.2-litre petrol unit. The gearbox options includes a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and an iMT gearbox. In terms of features, it gets 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, built-in eSIM for UVO car connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, electric sunroof, and much more. Prices for the base variant with the petrol powertrain start at INR 6.71 lakh*, which goes up to INR 12.99 lakh* for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GTX+ version with the 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai I20

Next in the line is our preferred hatchback choice - the Hyundai i20, one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India. Just so you know, the third-gen model has been renamed the i20, unlike Elite i20 badge given to the second-gen model. In terms of design and styling, the car now falls in line with Hyundai’s current design language, bearing strking similarities with cars like the Verna and the Elantra. In terms of features, it now gets BlueLink connectivity system, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and much more.

In terms of powertrain options, the car gets two petrol and one diesel option. The petrol units include a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol and the diesel option in question is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that is also present in the Venue. As for the transmission options, the new i20 gets a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox, while the 1.0-litre unit will come with a 7-seed DCT gearbox. The i20 competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz among others.

Honda Amaze

Although the charm of sedans is slowing diminishing, owing to the practicality and pricing bit, the compact sedans are still holding their ground in India. One such sedan which is doing wonders for the brand, and for the segment itself is the Honda Amaze. While the car offers nothing extraordinary and is yet to receive a facelift with latest updates, it gets class leading cabin and boot space along with incredible mileage numbers. Honda Amaze goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura in India.

In terms of features, the Honda Amaze gets latest Honda infotainment system with touchscreen, automatic climate control, and many other features. Engine wise, the Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit, both of which either gets a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox, again a first in the segment. Prices for the Honda Amaze starts at INR 6.22* lakh and goes upto INR 9.99* Lakh for the top spec model.

Tata Nexon

If you are still looking for a compact SUV to buy and don’t want to go for Kia Sonet, the Tata Nexon is your next safe pick. Nexon has been crowned as the India’s safest compact SUV (As per Global NCAP crash test rating) and has become the best-selling Tata car crossing 9000 units last month. One of the reasons for the Nexon’s success is its multitude of variant options with engine and gearbox combinations.

The Tata Nexon is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit and both the engines either gets a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, making it value-for-money. The prices for the Tata Nexon starts at INR INR 7.09 lakh* and goes upto INR 12.80 lakh* for the top spec variant and there are at least 25-30 variants to choose from, highest among all the cars available in India. Apart from that, feature wise, it gets a floating dashtop mounted infotainment system, Harman surround sound audio system among other features.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Last on our list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a MPV with a 7-seater cabin (also 6-seater cabin with XL6). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in India and promises a value-for-money package for anyone looking to buy an affordable sub-INR 10 Lakh car with maximum seating capacity. It gets features like the touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC, automatic climate control, ABS with EBS, dual air-bags, and ISOFIX rear seats among others.

After the BS-VI update, the car now comes with just one engine options which is a 1.5-litre petrol unit that delivers 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the car come in the form of a manual as well as a torque converter. Prices for the Maruti Eritga starts at INR 7.69 Lakh* and goes upto INR 10.47 Lakh* for the top-spec variant.

*Ex-showroom prices