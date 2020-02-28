Top 5 BS-IV SUVs with discounts of over INR 1.5 lakh: From Renault Duster to Jeep Compass

February and March typically bring great discounts due to the end of the financial year. However, this year, the discount season is even more exciting because of the BS-VI compliance deadline of 1 April 2020. The stock clearance discounts at the end of FY2020 seem to be much higher. Here are the top 5 BS-IV SUVs with massive discounts of over INR 1.5 lakh:

Renault Duster

The reigning king of compact SUVs once upon a time, the Renault Duster has faced a lot of heat in recent years, mainly because of being too old and the growing competition.

The Renault Duster was given a mild cosmetic update for the second time in 2019, but some of the dealers are still left the old model, which can be availed with discounts of up to INR 2.20 lakh for the 85 PS diesel engine variants. And if you are not willing to get that and stick to the once-again-facelifted version, you can still benefit from discounts of up to INR 1.5 lakh.

The Renault Duster is currently available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) with both 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox options and a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tune (85 PS/200 Nm and 110 PS/245 Nm). While the 85 PS diesel has a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the 110 PS diesel is offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearboxes, with the 110 PS diesel manual variant having an optional AWD version as well.

Renault will be discontinuing all the diesel variants of the Duster altogether before the BS-VI norms kick in, which means this is the very right moment to buy it if you aspire to own one. Currently, the prices for Renault Duster commence at INR 7.99 lakh* for the base petrol-MT variant, going all the way up to INR 12.50 lakh* for the range-topping diesel-AMT variant.

Renault Captur

Launched with a lot of fanfare back in 2017, the Renault Captur has found it tough to crack the Indian compact SUV/crossover market, despite being a mechanically well sorted package. The crossover character has failed to attract the Indian customers, which has led to poor sales.

The Renault Captur shares its 1.5-litre petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and 1.5-litre diesel engine (110 PS/245 Nm) with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox with the Renault Duster. The diesel engine will be discontinued by the end of March. While the BS-IV stock is almost over at many dealerships, some of them still have them, and they are offering them at massive discounts of up to INR 2 lakh.

The prices for the Renault Captur range from INR 9.50 lakh* for the base petrol variant to INR 13.00 lakh* for the top-spec diesel variant.

Nissan Kicks

The Kicks was a whole new offering from Nissan in India after years and quite different compared to all of its previous launches in India. However, due to the dominating presence of Hyundai Creta and the arrival of more well-equipped new entrants like MG Hector and Kia Seltos, the Nissan Kicks never picked up as strongly as Nissan had hoped.

The Nissan Kicks gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) with 5-speed MT and 1.5-litre diesel engine (110 PS/240 Nm) with a 6-speed MT from the aforementioned Renault SUVs. The diesel engine is going to be permanently discontinued by next month.

The BS-IV Kicks can be had with discounts of up to INR 1.70 lakh, including corporate and exchange bonuses. Nissan is already readying the BS-VI version of the Kicks and may launch it in March. The prices of the BS-IV version range start at INR 9.55 lakh* and go up to 13.69 lakh*.

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is the model that popularised the C-SUV segment and still remains the best choice in its segment. It is available in a lot of configurations, a lot more than usual. It was recently upgraded to BS-VI but BS-IV units are still available, albeit in limited numbers. Some of the remaining BS-IV units were made in 2019.

For the 2019 Compass, specifically the petrol-automatic versions, Jeep is offering discounts of up to INR 1.90 lakh. Even for the 2020 BS-IV units which are remaining, one can avail free insurance.

The BS-IV Jeep Compass is available with two engine options to choose from – a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit (163 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit (173 PS/350 Nm). While a 6-speed manual gearbox is common to both the engines, the petrol engine can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission optionally. The diesel engine can also be had with an AWD system. The prices of the Jeep Compass range between INR 15.60 lakh* and INR 26.80 lakh*.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The flagship offering from Mahindra, the Alturas G4, is positioned against the heavyweights like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Alturas G4 might not be churning out high volumes, but it offers spectacular value for money package.

Mahindra is already conducting the test runs of BS-VI version of the Alturas G4 and will launch it soon. However, some of the dealerships still have got the BS-IV version and are offering it with benefits of up to INR 1.75 lakh.

Based on the Ssangyong Rexton G4, the Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine coupled to a 7-speed automatic gearbox as standard. This engine produces a 181 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque. The 7-seat mid-size SUV comes in a 2WD variant and a 4WD variant, priced at INR 27.70 lakh* and INR 30.70 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom