Top 10 SUVs in India With Best Road Presence - Fortuner, Harrier and More

Indians have a special affinity towards SUVs and that can be seen given the rising number of products launched in this segment and also the sheer volume they are enjoying. While practicality is one aspect of owning a SUV, most people are actually looking for the road-presence these cars offer, which not only elevates the whole ownership experience but also elevates the status-symbol, one which SUVs are famous for providing. Hence we list down top 10 SUVs you can buy in India with the best road-presence.

Toyota Fortuner

For its 2021 update, Toyota has graced the new Fortuner with a handful of design tweaks making it more appealing in the full-size SUV segment. The 2021 model comes with a new grille, larger ‘inlets’ behind the fog lights, new DRLs on its chin and a wider scuff plate. Meanwhile, there's a new Legender that gets its own unique styling. Shaper and more rakish looking, the narrow ‘grille’ and deep air dam make it look seriously appealing. And the Legender also gets a two-tone paint job.

Ford Endeavour

Update after update, the Ford Endeavour has changed very little. The SUV received a mild facelift a couple of years back. Hence, its switch to BS6 does not see any cosmetic changes. With a keen sight, you can spot that the headlamps now get square projector units instead of the round unit from the previous version. That’s because they now hold LED elements! The proud engine badge on the side fender which had the letters ‘3.2’ embossed in bold now just states the name of the SUV. Other than that, everything else is the same.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

While we are still waiting on the 2021 model, the 2019 model facelift is currently on sale with a new front-end design that looked a lot more aggressive than fit the overall persona of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross a lot better. This new look can be credited to several new elements like the new bumper which is beefier than before and is now complemented by sharper-looking fog lamp housings which get a dash of chrome. The lights also have new L-shaped LED Daytime Running lights which add to the aggressive look even more. Laterally, the car continues with its butch appeal with its 18-inch alloy wheels and a side step-board that sits more flush than before and there’s a new shark-fin antenna that’s included in the package too.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen’s entry into the Indian SUV segment with the C5 Aircross was a wise choice. In terms of design, the car is dressed to the teeth with elements that stand out in the sea of SUVs in India. For instance, there is no logo stuck or screwed onto the front grille or bonnet; the front grille itself turns into the brand logo. The side body cladding goes notably higher up on the door than we’ve seen on most SUVs as well. In addition to this, it also gets oval accents to make the style stand out more. Even the C-shaped chrome garnish on the window line is a very cool touch, complemented by 18-inch alloys that’d look right at home on a concept car.

Tata Harrier

The Harrier SUV was the first vehicle to feature Tata’s IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. At the front, the car gets a dual-tone bumper with a satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV gets flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with a sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.

MG Hector

The MG Hector pretty much outsizes everything in its class. It comes as the lengthiest SUV with the largest wheelbase amongst its rivals, though the narrow girth and excessive rear overhang do throw proportions off a bit. The 2021 facelift brings in a set of larger, 18-inch wheels which better suit the stance of the Hector. A generous use of chrome means the Hector is big on bling and elements like the split LED DRLs and headlamps set up ensure the MG grabs attention.

Mahindra Thar

It’s difficult to strike a balance between pleasing the aficionados and making your product a mass-market one. But somehow Mahindra managed to nail it with the new Thar. Every panel is now chunkier, the new 18-inch wheels have been very smartly designed, and the car itself has grown in terms of length (+65mm), width (129mm) and wheelbase (+20mm). But despite all the modern elements, it retains various old-school elements. Even the front grille adds some retro and draws inspiration from the old Mahindra Armada Grand. The base AX variant features a fixed soft top as standard, while the top-end LX can be had with either a fixed hardtop or a convertible soft top. The latter two can be fitted to the base variant as options.

Hyundai Creta

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design on the outside that falls in line with the same language that began with the Venue. Upfront, there is a massive hexagonal grille that is outlined by a chrome strip that looks a tad too shiny. Then you have the ice cube three-element LED headlamps that look stylish with the LED DRLs sitting on top of them. The boot gets a bulge that makes the rear section look muscular and the black stripe that connects the tail lamps help the Creta look unique. On the sides, the flared wheel arches add some muscle and the sloping roofline makes it look stylish. The alloy wheel design on the diesel car is the usual Hyundai affair - sharply cut and sporty.

Kia Sonet

Kia has done a skillful job in burying the same platform that it shares with the Hyundai Venue. It dresses to impress with a large bonnet and stubby rear end. The overhangs on the Sonet are larger than that of the Venue. In the top-rung variants, one is treated to full-LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps that double as turn indicators. Elements such as the wide grille (with a sweet knurled chrome outline) and the creases on the hood paired with the flared wheel arches give the Sonet much needed visual muscle. There are some intricate details you’d appreciate, like the chrome surround for the projector fog lamps and the layered pattern on the grille that Kia says is inspired by the stepwells of ancient India.

MG Gloster

The Gloster is built on MG’s ladder-frame chassis and measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. The car was at display during last year’s Auto Expo and a few design cues included an octagonal grille with chrome slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps with round chrome bezel and a sculpted bumper and hood. Also on offer are a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, chrome around the window line, chrome door handles, LED tail-lights and roof rails.

