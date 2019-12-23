Exclusive: BS-VI Toyota Yaris to be as powerful as the BS-IV version, arriving soon

The Toyota Yaris is about to receive the BS-VI update very soon. IAB understands that the BS-VI upgrade will not take a toll on the maximum power output of its engine.

The BS-IV 2NR-FE 1.5L Dual VVT-i petrol engine offered in the Toyota Yaris produces 79 kW (107 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The maximum power output and the engine speed at which it is delivered in the BS-VI version will be the same. We expect the maximum torque output also to be the same, but the fuel economy rating could be lower than the BS-IV version's 17.1 km/l (with 6-speed MT)/17.8 km/l (with CVT). The transmission choices will be the same, and so will be the main equipment lines.

The BS-VI Toyota Yaris, like the BS-IV version, will be sold in J, G, V and VX grades. Similarly, the J, G and V grades should be available in optional sub-grades that either don't include the front side and curtain airbags (in case of the J and G grades) or add sportier styling with diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone exterior colour scheme, leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (in case of the V grade). Like in the BS-IV version, the CVT option will be available in all four grades in the BS-VI version.

In terms of dimensions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Maruti Ciaz rival measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and 1,495 mm in height. It has a 2,550 mm wheelbase and a 165 mm ground clearance. It offers 476 litres of boot space. For reference, these are exact same measurements as the present model.

Roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, 8-way power driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, 60:40 split rear seats and adjustable rear centre headrest are some of the salient features of the Toyota Yaris. Other highlights include projector headlamps with LED line guide, LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps with LED line guide, passive keyless entry and an engine start-stop button.

The Toyota Yaris' safety package comprises 7 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist Control (HSA), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, reverse camera and ABS with EBD and BA.

In terms of pricing, expect the BS-VI Toyota Yaris to be easily INR 15,000-20,000 costlier than the BS-IV version. Below are the current model's prices*:

Trim level MT CVT J(Option) INR 8.65 lakh INR 9.35 lakh J INR 9.29 lakh INR 9.99 lakh G(Option) INR 9.63 lakh INR 10.83 lakh G INR 10.44 lakh INR 11.64 lakh V INR 11.63 lakh INR 12.83 lakh V(Option) INR 11.97 lakh INR 13.17 lakh VX INR 12.85 lakh INR 14.07 lakh

*Ex-showroom, India