Three New Yamaha Blue Square Premium Outlets Open in Kolkata

Three new Yamaha Blue Square premium outlets have been opened in Kolkata, West Bengal. The announcement comes in line with Yamaha’s commitment to strengthen its premium retail footprint in the Indian market, to ensure that every customer gets to experience a supreme buying and ownership experience.

The state-of-the-art Blue Square showrooms embed Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness, and are launched under the banner of ‘Paul Automobiles’ in Maheshtala (1460 sq.ft), ‘Aquad Ventures’ in Kamarhati (1589 sq.ft) and ‘Mahansaria & Sons’ in Baruipur (1659 sq.ft). All 3 showrooms are designed to offer end-to-end sales, service, and spares support.

A Blue Square showroom is a customer’s gateway into the world of Yamaha Racing, and every section in the premium outlet is designed to evoke a sense of pride, in being associated with a global brand with strong roots in international motorsports. This has allowed the brand to form an instant connection with its customers, as ‘Blue’ is a representation of Yamaha’s proud racing legacy and ‘Square’ symbolizes a platform created for customers to connect with the brand’s philosophy of offering ‘Exciting, sporty and stylish’ range of products.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, we are excited to announce the launch of 3 new Blue Square showrooms in Kolkata. Being a capital city, the Kolkata market is of great importance to strengthening our presence in the East Zone. With the newly launched premium outlets, the city has 4 active dealerships now, and every Blue Square outlet is a platform created for customers to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha's rich heritage in international motorsports. The premium outlets also enable our customers to interact with the brand, acquire product information, and check out the range of Yamaha accessories and apparel, providing them with a unique buying and ownership experience.”