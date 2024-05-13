Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Crowned World's Best Electric Performance Car

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has clinched the title of the world's best electric performance car, as announced by CAR Magazine.

CAR's expert team made their decision after an extensive test of hot EVs at Germany’s renowned Nürburgring circuit and its surrounding roads. The showdown, which included models from various brands, highlighted the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N's prowess among its competitors.

Despite competing against models with much higher price tags, including a hypercar exceeding £2 million, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N stood out as the top choice. The test team praised it as a thrilling hot hatchback reminiscent of traditional combustion-engined cars.

Built on the Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) of the standard IONIQ 5, named the 2022 World Car of the Year, the IONIQ 5 N integrates motorsport-inspired technologies from Hyundai’s N division to elevate driving enjoyment.

The key technical advancements include a powertrain delivering higher power output, improved battery cooling, and braking performance. The electric motors can spin up to 21,000 RPM, generating up to 609 PS in normal conditions and 650 PS with the N Grin Boost (NGB) engaged, ensuring exhilarating acceleration for up to 10 seconds. It can reach 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and attain a top speed of 161mph on tracks.