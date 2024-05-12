Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Launched in India

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, launched the Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition. The Bold Edition versions get distinctive styling and are designed to captivate Audi enthusiasts with their exclusivity and unique design elements.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition – a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time.”

Highlights of Bold Edition

The Black styling package features a striking black design that radiates elegance - this includes a gloss-black grille, black Audi rings in front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

