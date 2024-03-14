Solaris to Deliver 22 Hydrogen Buses to France by 2025

Solaris Bus & Coach has been selected to supply 22 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses to Île-de-France Mobilités. With the support of the CATP (Centrale d’Achat du Transport Public), Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a tender for the purchase and maintenance of 22 hydrogen buses.

The aim was to evaluate the potential of hydrogen technology for the region's public transport system. This trial is part of the initiatives and investments undertaken since 2018 to renew the entire bus fleet in Île-de-France as part of the most ambitious and fastest renewal programme in Europe.

This new contract confirms Solaris’ leadership in the European market for hydrogen and zero-emission vehicles. Only in 2023, 44.5% of all hydrogen buses registered in Europe were Solaris vehicles.

"We are deeply grateful and excited for this opportunity, and would like to thank Île-de-France Mobilités and the CATP for their confidence in us. Our commitment to the development of zero-emission technologies is unwavering, and this project provides an excellent platform to demonstrate our capabilities in the field of electric mobility," says Brice Bonavia, Business Director for the French market, Solaris Bus & Coach.

The Solaris win is therefore not only a confirmation of the high quality of the product, but also of the growing popularity of this solution. More and more operators see hydrogen technology as a viable solution for their public transport systems. Urbino hydrogen busses have been ordered and delivered to customers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden.