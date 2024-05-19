Mahindra XUV 3XO Registers Over 50,000 Bookings in Just 60 Minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's premier SUV manufacturer, has achieved a remarkable milestone with its newly launched compact SUV, the XUV 3XO. Within just 60 minutes of opening bookings, the XUV 3XO garnered over 50,000 bookings.

Unprecedented Demand

The XUV 3XO's appeal is evident with more than 27,000 bookings recorded in the first 10 minutes alone. This overwhelming response highlights the SUV's standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, advanced technology, thrilling performance, and exceptional safety features.

Deliveries to Begin Soon

Deliveries of the XUV 3XO will start on May 26, 2024. To meet the high demand, Mahindra has already produced over 10,000 units. The company is committed to ensuring timely deliveries and prioritizing customer satisfaction. Bookings remain open both online and at authorized Mahindra dealerships.

Mahindra's XUV 3XO has clearly captivated the market, setting a new benchmark for the compact SUV segment in India.