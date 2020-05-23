This Tesla Model 3 Convertible makes the $34k EV a whole lot more enticing

When it comes to convertible cars, Tesla currently has had no model on sale post the discontinuation of the original Tesla Roadster. Though, there is a solution for all those who do want a Tesla electric car with that ‘wind-in-the-hair’ motoring experience.

USA-based Newport Convertible Engineering (NCE), which is a well-known name in the field of aftermarket convertible car solutions, has come up with one for the Tesla Model 3, which is currently the most affordable Tesla. NCE has already tried its hands on many vehicles, including the all-electric four-door Toyota Prius, so the Tesla Model 3 Convertible it has come up with is worth noticing for.

As expected, the biggest change in this Tesla Model 3 Convertible is the removal of the factory roof and rear windscreen. NCE has used a retractable fabric soft top for converting the sedan into a convertible. The company offers customers the option to choose between a manually folding roof and an electrically folding roof. However, unlike many other convertible cars, the B-pillars of the Tesla 3 Convertible have been left intact. That is majorly due to the fact that they house some cameras for the Autopilot driver assistance technology which is one of the biggest attractions of the EV, as well as to maintain sufficient reinforcement and stiffness.

Newport Convertible Engineering asks for a period of 2-3 months for the complete task of converting the Tesla Model 3 into a convertible car. While the manual folding option costs around $30,000 (INR 22,79,302.50), the automatic folding option will set you back by $40,000 (INR 30,39,070.00). The Tesla Model 3 is priced from $33,690 (INR 25,59,656.71) in the U.S. market.

The smallest model from Tesla in its global lineup, the Model 3 is available in three different variants – Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Long Range and Performance variants come with a long-range battery, higher-spec onboard charger and dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration.

While Tesla might not be having a proper convertible car on sale right now, it has confirmed the Tesla Roadster for launch. This go-fast Tesla is the quickest car in the world with a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of just 1.9 seconds. It is already available to order, and it carries a base price of $200,000 (INR 1,51,95,350.00).

[Image Source: Newport Convertible Engineering]