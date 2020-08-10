The upcoming Nissan Magnite is one of the most anticipated cars headed to the Indian market this year. The car was recently previewed in its concept form, indicating an around-the-corner launch date. While little is known about the production-spec design of the car, except for the sketches and hints about its interior design, our in-house rendering artist Shoeb has whipped up a new render of the car that shows us what it might look like, once launched.

The designers at Nissan mentioned that the Magnite would step away from the conventional upright profile. Instead, the car takes design cues from the Nissan Kicks to deliver an imposing stance. Our rendering of its rear-end highlights a modern design which features wraparound tail lamps, a large roof-mounted spoiler with a integrated brake light, large skid plate and body cladding. A sharply rising body line adds to the menacing look. We already know from the spy shots that at the front, the car ships with a dominant octagonal grille, sleek headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs housed in the front bumper. On the side, you get roof rails and large wheel arches. The spy shots also suggest that the car will largely remain unchanged from its concept form. The grille of the car, which suggests its glaring Datsun connection, indicated that the car was most likely conceived for the Datsun family. However, its blueprint were likely taken over by Nissan when it planned to pull the plug on its budget brand. Official images of the concept car’s interiors indicate a roomy cabin and the seating layout to be fairly upright. In terms of features, the car will get an 8-inch touchscreen system connected car tech, 360-degree camera, cruise control, steering mounted controls and automatic air conditioning.

The car will be offered with a choice of two 1.0-litre petrol engines, a 72bhp naturally-aspirated mill and a near-95bhp turbocharged unit. Transmission options on the car will include a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT, in all likelihood. In the Indian market, the car will compete against offerings like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, among others. However, it's the Kia Sonet which will be its biggest competition given the launch timeline of both the cars. The price tag is expected to start around INR 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant.

