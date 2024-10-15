This Kia EV3 Accessory is Made Using Recycled Ocean Plastic

Kia has made a groundbreaking move in automotive sustainability by introducing the world's first car accessory crafted from recycled plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This innovative trunk liner for the all-new Kia EV3 is sourced from plastic extracted by The Ocean Cleanup, marking a significant milestone in Kia's long-term partnership with the non-profit organization.

Since 2022, Kia has supported The Ocean Cleanup's mission to develop technologies aimed at ridding the world's oceans of plastic. This collaboration is a key part of Kia’s transformation into a leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

Also read: Hyundai and Kia Unveil Innovative Temp Control Tech

A Unique Accessory

The limited-edition trunk liner, designed specifically for the Kia EV3, showcases how Kia is merging eco-friendliness with functionality. Made with 40% recycled ocean plastic, the liner not only protects the trunk but also aligns with Kia's commitment to sustainability. Its ‘geometric wave’ top surface pattern, inspired by the flow of waves and marine debris, echoes The Ocean Cleanup's process of extracting plastic from the ocean.

Available in select markets, this exclusive accessory can be ordered alongside the EV3's market introduction. Each trunk liner features a QR code that provides customers with insights into the product's development and details about Kia’s partnership with The Ocean Cleanup.

Commitment to Sustainability

Kia's dedication to sustainability extends beyond the EV3. The automaker has integrated recycled materials into other models, including the all-electric EV9, which features flooring made from recycled fishnets and seat fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. The EV6 also utilizes cloth and matting derived from recycled plastics, showcasing Kia's comprehensive approach to eco-friendly vehicle design.

Also read: Hyundai and Kia Partner with Samsung to Revolutionize Connected Vehicle Experience

Looking ahead, Kia has pledged to enhance the use of sustainable materials in its future models, aiming to increase the application of recycled plastic in vehicles to over 20% by 2030. This commitment highlights Kia's vision of creating a circular resource system for ocean plastic, reinforcing its status as a pioneer in sustainable mobility.