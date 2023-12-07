This Chinese EV Has Been Awarded 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

Xpeng, a Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, has announced that the international model of its flagship electric SUV, Xpeng G9, has received a five-star 2023 safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP’s five-star safety rating system aims to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and identify the safest choice for their needs. The tests, which replicate real-life road danger scenarios, represent the European gold standard for comprehensive automotive safety testing.

The rating recognises the Xpeng G9’s advanced body structure and comprehensive passive safety features, which are designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. These innovations work together to manage crash forces effectively, reduce impact acceleration, and minimize the risk of injuries to occupants.

The result follows Xpeng’s five-star safety rating for the international model of the XPENG P7 in October, making it their second five star rating this year.