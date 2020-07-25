The New BMW iX3 Becomes The Brand's First-Ever All-Electric SUV

With the world moving towards cleaner mobility and SUVs increasingly becoming the vehicle of choice for many households, BMW has taken the next logical step in its model lineup. The Bavarian auto giant has unveiled the all-new BMW iX3, it’s first-ever all-electric SUV. The BMW iX3 concept continues the development of BMW’s electric mobility solutions, with results that show up to 30 percent less CO2 impact compared to the BMW X3 xDrive20d. Basically, the new BMW iX3 will be more efficient than the X3 xDrive20d and faster than the the X3 30i.

The BMW iX3 will get the brand’s fifth-generation eDrive technology. The electric motor is capable of producing 286bhp and 400Nm of torque. The all-electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds, continuing up to an electronically-limited top speed of 180kmph. BMW engineer motors have, for the first time, arranged the electric motor, power electronics and transmission into one unit. Thus, freeing up space and allowing the use of high-voltage battery packs. The BMW iX3 gets 80kWh batteries, which allows the drivers to extract a driving range of 460km with a single charge. The electric SUV also has the ability to recuperate energy while braking, coasting or a combination of both. Talking about charging, the new BMW iX3 gets a Flexible Fast Charger which helps the car batteries charge from 0 to 80 percent in 34 minutes or 10-minute charge which gives you a driving range of 100km. In order to help reduce weight and increase driving range, the BMW iX3 comes with lightened 20-inch alloy wheels and drag-reducing fittings strewn all across. With the addition of an all-electric version, the BMW X3 is the brand’s first model to offer the options of a petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrain.

In terms of design and features, the BMW iX3 is as premium as its internal-combustion cousin. Exterior highlights include LED headlights, LED taillamps and metallic colour combinations. However, it is the interior features that will impress the most. Highlights include three-zone AC climate control with pre-heating/pre-condition, automatic tailgate operation, sports seats, Vernasca leather upholstery, BMW heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon Surround Sound and ambient lighting. The BMW iX3 also gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional which brings in a slew of remote connectivity and smartphone connectivity to the users.