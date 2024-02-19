The Main Causes of Rollover Car Accidents and How to Avoid Them

All car accidents are scary, but rollover car accidents may be the most terrifying type. When a driver loses control of their vehicle for any reason, it has the potential to flip or roll over. These types of crashes tend to leave victims with serious injuries.

How Do Rollover Accidents Happen?

If you are involved in a rollover accident, it is wise to speak with car crash injury counsel to determine the next steps to take. Rollovers happen for a variety of reasons, as detailed below.

Driver Losing Control

The biggest cause for rollover accidents is from a driver losing control in some way. Some fall asleep at the wheel while others are distracted by something else. They may strike a curb which can throw off the vehicle’s center of gravity and with the forward momentum, it may result in the vehicle rolling over onto its side or landing on top.

Reckless Driving

When drivers engage in risky driving behaviors, rollovers are a tragic outcome. Drivers that take turns while going too fast or swerve can flip their vehicles. It is much easier for this to happen in trucks, vans, or vehicles carrying a heavy load.

Multi-Vehicle Accidents

When drivers lose control from not paying attention or driving recklessly, they often get into a single-vehicle rollover crash. However, it is also possible for a rollover accident to occur in accidents that involve several vehicles. One car could hit yours on the side and push it over, or it could send you into the guardrail on the side of the road resulting in a flip.

Ways to Avoid Rollover Accidents While Driving

Taking proper safety precautions will help you reduce your chances for any type of accident, including rollovers.

Stay Sober

Investigations into rollover accidents have found that many drivers who lose control and flip the vehicle were intoxicated. You have a better chance of getting to and from your destinations by being responsible and staying sober when you’re driving.

Know Your Vehicle’s Limitations

Any vehicle can roll over, though SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks have a greater chance of this compared to a sedan or coupe. These vehicles have a higher center of gravity and weigh more, making them more unstable in these events.

Watch Your Speed

Speeding is one of the reckless driving behaviors that can lead to a rollover crash. When the posted speed limit is 55 MPH or higher, there is a greater chance for this type of accident to occur.

Stay Focused on the Road

When you’re driving, you should never use it as a time to multitask. You should pay full attention to the road ahead and everything surrounding your vehicle.

What to Do If You Were in a Rollover Car Accident

Even if you take all the right measures to stay safe on the road, you may wind up in a rollover crash. Make sure that you call the police and get immediate medical treatment for your injuries. Once you have stabilized, contact an attorney who can help you hold the at-fault driver accountable for your injuries and damages.