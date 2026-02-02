The Capricorn 01 Zagato Is a Modern Hypercar Done the Old Way

If old-school hypercars with a proper manual gearbox still make your pulse race, the Capricorn 01 Zagato deserves your attention. This wild machine is an amalgamation of German engineering, Italian design, and American muscle resulting into a one seriously tempting package—and it has just resurfaced with a fresh prototype debut at Salon Rétromobile in France.

Following its first public appearance in Belgium, the latest prototype ditches subtlety for drama, finished in a striking Giallo Sole yellow with a bold blue suede interior. The contrast gives the car an entirely new attitude, proving this isn’t just a styling exercise but a rolling statement.

Capricorn has confirmed that both revealed cars are fully drivable development prototypes, not static showpieces. A third example is already under construction at the company’s German facility, underlining how serious this project really is.

Penned by Zagato, the Capricorn 01 wears classic Italian cues like the signature double-bubble roof, almond-shaped headlights, and dramatic gullwing doors. Add flying buttresses reminiscent of the Ford GT, aggressive aero, a sculpted engine cover, and full-width taillights, and the result is unmistakably exotic.

Inside, it’s refreshingly analogue. You get real dials, a gated manual shifter, a proper round steering wheel, and modern bucket seats, all wrapped in suede and exposed carbon fibre.

Power comes from a mid-mounted, supercharged 5.2-litre American V8, heavily reworked to deliver over 888 hp and 1,000 Nm. Mated to a five-speed manual and driving the rear wheels, the lightweight carbon monocoque helps it sprint to 100 km/h in under three seconds and hit a claimed 360 km/h.

Just 19 units are planned, with only a handful still available at around €2.95 million. Expensive? Absolutely. But for purists craving raw, manual, V8 madness, this one hits differently.

