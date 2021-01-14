After what had started to feel like a dream that would never reach fruition, Tesla is finally inching closer to commencing operations in India. In a major step forward, the company has registered its R&D facility in Karnataka. The documents registered by the company states that the India subsidiary will be named as 'Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd', which was incorporated in Bengaluru on January 8, 2021.

The document that was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs also names Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein as the directors. The company has been registered as a private company with an authorised capital of INR 15,00,000 and a paid-up capital of INR 100,000. The document also reiterates Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk's tweet last year that said the automaker would enter India "next year for sure."

Also Read : Here's What You Can Expect From The Upcoming Tesla Model 3 in India

The American automaker has been eyeing the Indian market since 2016, but despite several plans, the speculations remained as speculations until now. Several reports also suggest that the company was in talks with the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to set-up operations in their respective regions. Reportedly, the Karnataka government has already offered a land parcel to Tesla in Tumkur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, to set-up a manufacturing facility.

As the company plans to launch its first product in India by June this year, we speculate that the first badge to hit the roads would be the Model 3. The car comes as the entry-point of the Tesla line-up and comes as the most affordable offering. At the onset, Tesla will be bringing the Model 3 via the CBU route in India, post which reports suggest that localization is in the cards as well.

The Model 3 comes with a maximum electric range of 500km and comes with all the latest Tesla trademark features. It comes with 8 cameras, forward RADAR and 12 Ultrasonic Sensors, enabling active safety technologies including collision avoidance, and automatic emergency braking. The base variant can go up to 350km on a single range. It comes with a supercharging rate of 200km per hour, which cuts down to 50km per hour in a standard charging set up. The long-range version, on the other hand, has a 500km range and does triple-digit speeds in just 3.8 seconds in ludicrous mode.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more updates on Tesla and the latest four-wheeler news.