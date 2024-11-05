Tesla Cybertruck’s Shocking Crash in Mexico Leaves Engineers Baffled

Images of a mangled Tesla Cybertruck went viral on social media, showing the aftermath of a serious accident in Guadalajara, Mexico, during the early hours of November 2. The shocking visuals caught major attention, as this is one of the first few Cybertruck crashes documented in Mexico.

The twisted wreck left even Tesla’s own engineers puzzled. Wes Morrill, Tesla's Cybertruck lead engineer, admitted he couldn’t decipher the exact crash dynamics, despite his expertise in testing and simulations that shaped the Cybertruck for production.

From the images, it seems the Cybertruck may have rolled multiple times, coming to a halt on its roof—though this is purely speculative. What’s certain is that all passengers survived, a testament to Tesla’s focus on safety engineering.

