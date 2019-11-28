Tesla Cybertruck bookings reach 2,00,000 units

Tesla Cybertruck was revealed on 22 November 2019, and just after 4 days of its official debut, it has gathered 2,00,000 bookings. The all-electric pick-up truck has received a huge response, despite its polarizing exterior design and launch glitch.

Disclosing the great response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a day after the new model's launch-

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor. With no advertising & no paid endorsement." And on 25 November Musk tweeted again by simply announcing “200k”

The Tesla Cybertruck has received a mix-bag of feedback from the market for its strange wedge-shaped, 'straight-outta-comic-book' design. But despite the critics and mix reviews, the all-electric pick-up from Tesla has managed to gather a pretty impressive response from the fans.

The Cybertruck is offered in three configurations/powertrains. In the entry-grade variant, it features a single motor rear-wheel-drive setup which is rated to deliver over 400 km of range on a full charge. It is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.5 seconds. This entry-grade is priced at $39,900 (INR 28.65 lakh) without any government incentives. The next in the list is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version which delivers 480 kms of full charge range. It sprints across the 0-100 km/h line in just 4.5 seconds and is priced at $49,900 (INR 35.83 lakh) without incentives. The top-spec Cybertruck uses Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain and returns 804 kms of full charge range. It sprints past the 0-100 km/h line in just 2.9 seconds, which is supercar territory. The same is priced at $69,900 (INR 50.20 lakh).

Tesla recorded a similar response for the Model 3 when it was introduced back in 2016. The EV garnered over 2,76,000 deposits in just first 72 hours of bookings and half of these came even before the product unveiling. After just a week of its launch, the bookings count raised to a staggering 3,25,000 units.