All-electric Tesla Cybertruck unveiled, Looks like it's from '90s sci-fi era

Tesla has just revealed its much anticipated all-electric truck, called the Cybertruck. It features an unconventionally futuristic design which appears to have been taken out from the sets of a science fiction movie.

Tesla's all-electric pick-up boasts sharp lines and creases across the body, which gives the Cybertruck its own unique and uncanny identity. The edge-to-edge lighting elements at the front complement the overall unconventional look of the truck, which, along with the similarly styled taillight cluster, contribute to its polarizing design.

Tesla says that the truck's body is constructed from 30X cold-rolled stainless steel which is capable of withstanding 9mm bullets. The EV maker also backed-up its claim by taking a sledgehammer to the car at the preview event. The company also brags about its toughness on the media site by mentioning “if there was something better, we’d use it.”

The Tesla Cybertruck uses an adaptive air suspension which adjusts its ride height on the fly, depending on the terrain. Apart from that, loading and unloading have been made easy thanks to an extending ramp from the tailgate, the rear can also be hunkered for more convenience. On the inside, the company claims that Cybertruck can accommodate up to six occupants. Its interior sports a very minimalistic design with a quirky U-shaped steering and a huge 17-inch central floating-type touchscreen.

Speaking of the motive force, the Tesla Cybertruck comes with a choice of three electric powertrains. The entry-grade variant features a single motor rear-wheel-drive setup which is claimed to deliver over 400 km of range on a full charge. The next option is that of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version which is good enough for 480 km of range. The top-spec Cybertruck will boast an all-wheel-drive tri-motor setup which promises to deliver a massive 800 km of range on a single charge. This range-topper is capable of crossing 0-100 km/hr mark in just 2.9 seconds (claimed). It has a loadbed capacity of 1.5 tonnes and a tow-up capacity of 6.4 tonnes.

Also Read: Tesla considering importing EVs to India from China

Tesla has announced that production of the Cybertruck will commence in 2021, and the top-grade tri-motor variant will only join the list in 2022.