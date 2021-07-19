14 Tata XPRES T EV Sedans Deployed in Kolkata

Tata Motors had partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) based in Kolkata to deploy 14 Tata XPRES T EV sedans, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). In an event held recently, the handover ceremony took place in the presence of Rear Admiral V. K Saxena – IN (Retd) CMD, GRSE and senior officials from Tata Motors and EESL.

Tata Motors had recently announced the launch of a new brand called ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. The first vehicle to be sold under this brand is an electric sedan called the Tata XPRES-T EV that comes with a battery of optimal size and a captive fast charging solution. This ensures outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

The all-new Tata XPRES-T EV comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging. It can be normally charged from any 15A plug point, which is convenient and easily available. A single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD have been provided as standard across variants of the XPRES-T EV.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the acceptance of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

