Tata XPRES-T EV is 1st car of Tata Motors XPRES Brand for Fleet Customers

Tata Motors had announced the launch of a new brand called ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. The first vehicle to be sold under this brand will be an electric sedan called the Tata XPRES-T EV.

Under the XPRES brand, Tata Motors will introduce offerings, catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an elegantly designed XPRES badge, clearly differentiating them from Tata Motors’ passenger range of cars and SUVs that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.

Tata XPRES-T EV, the first vehicle under the XPRES brand, will come with a battery of optimal size and a captive fast charging solution. This will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan will come with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging.

The electric vehicle can also be normally charged from any 15A plug point, which is convenient and easily available. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Announcing the launch of the XPRES brand, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: