Tata XPRES-T EV Launched, Starting Price with FAME Subsidy INR 9.54 Lakh

Following a nationwide introduction of the XPRES brand in July 2021, Tata Motors has now announced the commercial launch of its first electric sedan under the new brand, the Tata XPRES-T EV.

The Tata XPRES-T EV has been launched exclusively for fleet customers. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the new electric sedan will come with optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

The all-new Tata XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trims, the electric sedan has zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The Tata XPRES-T EV can be charged from 0-80% in 90 mins and 110 mins for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15A plug point. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

As for the pricing, the Tata XPRES-T EV is available at a starting price of INR 9.54 lakh. Its range-topping model costs INR 10.64 lakh. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.