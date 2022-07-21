Tata Motors Launches the Winger BS6 Multi Utility Van in Nepal

Tata Motors has launched the all-new range of the Tata Winger BS6 in Nepal in association with its sole authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Built on the ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, the Tata Winger BS6 has a comprehensive range of applications that include cargo, school, staff and tours & travel. The multi-utility van meets the evolving needs of the new-age and informed customers who seek performance, profit and comfort with style. Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd will support the sales and service through their countrywide network.

The all-new Tata Winger BS6 is powered by the 2.2-litre DiCOR engine with improved torque and better fuel economy. It also offersan ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. The Winger’s best-in-class gradeability of 25.8% helps in easy manoeuvring on steep inclines and flyovers. Additionally, the Winger's independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers assure a smooth ride, as does its monocoque body design, which guarantees car-like driving dynamics and low levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

The Winger School is equipped with an efficient braking system with ABS to ensure a secure ride. The vehicle is also comes with FDSS (Fire Detection and Suppression System) and powerful fog lamps, which offer excellent visibility. The Winger School’s modern features ensure a safe and comfortable ride for the children.

The Winger Cargo is geared for contemporary, urban consumers who want high performance with best-in-segment aesthetics. It is the perfect solutionfor important captive-based applications that demand speed, safety, comfort and convenience in addition to the safe delivery of cargo. It offers a high payload capacity of 1680 kg and large cargo loading area of 3240x1640x1900 mm.