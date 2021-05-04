Tata Tiago Loses Funky Victory Yellow Colour - Here's Why

Tata Motors have silently updated the color options available on the Tiago hatchback yet again. This time, the Indian carmaker has discontinued the Victory Yellow color option of the hatchback. The said yellow was one of the funkiest color options available with the Tiago. The Tiago continues to be offered in five other paint schemes - Flame Red, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. The Arizona Blue paint shade is a relatively new paint shade on the Tiago that was introduced in the first week of March 2021 as a replacement to the Tectonic Blue that was previously discontinued.

Tata Motors have even removed the Victory Yellow color option of the Tiago from its official website and we suspect this could be due to poor demand for this particular paint scheme. That said, the Victory Yellow color was one of the signature colors of the Tiago and was also widely used by Tata Motors for all their marketing campaigns. The bright paint shade did stand out among other, more regular color options offered with the Tiago and even amongst its rivals. With the yellow gone, the Arizona Blue is now one of the more attractive color options on the Tiago, which also looks quite similar to the Royale Blue color option available with the Safari.

Also Read : Tata Safari Adventure Persona Third Row Review by Owner

Earlier in January this year, Tata Motors introduced a limited edition version of the Tiago. On sale at INR 5.79 lakh*, the special variant builds upon the mid-range XT trim and commands a premium of roughly INR 29,000 over its donor model. The additional features that this model offers include a set of 14-inch alloy wheels, which makes it the only model after the top-spec XZ+ trim to offer mag wheels. Inside, the additional equipment includes onboard navigation, voice commands for a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parcel tray.

The Tata Tiago received its mid-life makeover in January last year. With the facelift, the Tiago received a handful of design tweaks, including sharper headlamps, a newly designed upper and lower grille and a more aggressive-looking front bumper. Inside, the updates on refreshed Tiago include new seat upholstery with a Y-shaped pattern design and white contrast stitching. The Tiago is currently offered with a sole petrol engine option under its hood. The BS6-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. Gearbox options for the small car include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit.

The homegrown automaker is also working on a CNG versions of the Tiago, which is expected to be launched in the coming months. Currently, prices of the Tiago start at INR 4,85,500 lakh* and top out at INR 6,84,500*. For its rivals, the Tata Tiago has its competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Santro, (INR 4.68-6.00 lakh)*, Datsun Go (INR 4.02-6.51 lakh)*, Maruti Suzuki Celerio (INR 4.53-5.78 lakh)* and the Wagon R (INR 4.66-6.18 lakh)*. The current-gen Tiago is starting to grow a little old and hence, it hardly comes as a surprise to see Tata Motors regular tinkering with its cash cow to keep it in the limelight.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.

*All prices are ex-showroom