Tata Tiago & Tigor Now Available in CNG Avatar

Tata Motors has launched the CNG avatar of the Tata Tiago and Tigor in the Indian market. With the introduction of its i-CNG technology in these models, Tata Motors claims that these cars are the most powerful options in their respective segments.

Furthermore, adding to the current colour palette, Tata Motors has also introduced an interesting new Midnight Plum in the Tiago and a Magnetic Red in the Tigor. Both these cars will come with a warranty of 2 years or 75,000 km, whichever is earlier, as a standard option for all customers.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces a maximum power of 73 PS - the highest for any CNG car in this segment. The iCNG cars come with best-in-class technology and features, programmed to deliver optimum performance and seamless shifting of fuel modes from Petrol to CNG and vice versa, providing a no-compromise experience for their customers.

The Tata Tiago iCNG is available in 5 trims with prices starting at INR 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tigor iCNG has 3 trims that come at a starting price of INR 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission friendly mobility is rapidly rising. With this foray into the fast-growing segment of CNG powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety. Developed on the 4-pillars of Design, Performance, Safety and Technology, the feature-rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth.”