Tata Tiago Surpasses 4 Lakh Sales Milestone

Tata Tiago has achieved the 4,00,000 sales mark with a signature roll-out from its home ground, the Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tata Motors has launched #Tiago4ever campaign to celebrate with its employees and customers across all Tata Motors offices, plants and customer touchpoints.

Launched in 2016, Tata Tiago has redefined the hatch segment with its sporty design, superior drivability, and best-in-class safety features and as a testament to its superior offering, in the first year of its launch, it bagged over 30 prestigious awards.

Over the years, Tata Motors has constantly kept the Tiago family refreshed with various technological interventions. Today, the Tata Tiago, with its BS-6 compliant engine is an important part of the company’s New Forever Range and is being offered in 2 Avatars – Tiago and Tiago NRG and offers 14 variants.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said: