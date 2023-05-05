Tata Tiago EV: 10,000 Units Delivered in 4 Months

Tata Tiago EV, the fastest booked EV in India, has now achieved a new milestone. Tata Motors has announced that it has delivered 10,000 units of the electric hatchback in 4 months. This makes it the fastest EV to achieve this mark.

The Tata Tiago EV has successfully made its way to 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million kms and saving 1.6 million grams of CO2 from emitting into the atmosphere. It has not only become a segment disrupter that offers premium-ness, safety and technology features and an eco-friendly footprint but it is also a fun electric trendsetter that provides its users with a superior driving experience.

Based on the high-voltage state of the art, Ziptron technology, the Tiago EV stands strong on 5 key pillars – Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort. It offers a digital drive, an ultimate customized driving experience with multi-mode regen, and two drive modes – City & Sport.

The Tata Tiago EV has been particularly appreciated for its premium and convenient features such as the fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps, cruise control, electric ORVMs with auto fold, Auto Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipers, among others – features that are usually reserved for higher segment cars.