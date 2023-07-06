Tata Tiago Achieves Remarkable Sales Milestone of 5 Lakh Units

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago has achieved a significant milestone of 500,000 sales mark. The last 1 lakh units sold have come within a span of 15 months, which indicates its rising appeal to customers seeking a dynamic and comfortable driving experience. The celebration commenced with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, which is the home ground for the Tiago.

Over the years, the Tiago has bagged over 40 prestigious awards and earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers due to its appealing design, exceptional safety features, feature-rich interiors, and cutting-edge technology integration.

The Tiago range comes in multiple powertrain options of Petrol, CNG & Electric. In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV-inspired design with off-roading capabilities, which is also available in both Petrol & CNG options. Tiago’s Net Promoter Score has received the highest rating of 51, which is a clear testament of the brand’s success.

The profile of Tiago buyers showcases its resonance with young and aspirational individuals, with an average buyer age of 35 years. 60% of Tiago's sales come from urban markets, and the remaining 40% from the rural markets, highlighting its broad appeal across different customer segments. Tiago has also witnessed a positive shift in female buyers, who contribute approximately 10% of its sales. Notably, Tiago has gained immense popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71% of its customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23.

Since its launch, Tiago has achieved several key milestones, embodying Tata Motors' new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. In January 2020, Tiago received a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP, establishing itself as the safest hatch in its segment. With its fun and smart attributes, Tiago has become the go-to hatchback for young and fun-loving customers. Tata Motors takes pride in celebrating the achievement of over 5 lakh happy Tiago owners across the country and remains committed to further enhancing the Tiago brand.