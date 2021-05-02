Tata Safari Fan Makes A Paper Replica of His Dream Car

When the Tata Safari arrived in 1998, it helped usher in a new age for the Indian auto giant as well as glamorizing the lifestyle segment. In production for two decades, the Safari got discontinued in 2020 as BS-VI regulations kicked in. Tata Motors, knowing how popular the nameplate has become over the years, launched the all-new Safari a couple of months back. The new 7-seater SUV bears no resemblance to its predecessor and is based on the same OMEGARC platform that also underpins the smaller Harrier. Both SUVs look very similar with the most distinct difference being the new Safari is quite a bit longer than the Harrier to fit the third row of seats. There are a few differences between the two with the Safari getting a new chrome grille and headlight surrounds, roof rails, and redesigned taillights. Today we came across this post where someone has made this paper replica of the old Safari.

The picture has been uploaded on the Tata Safari group on Facebook. You’ll notice that this replica is based on the older Safari Storme instead of the new one. Looks like the creator prefers the previous model. The material looks to be chart paper, which has been cut into the basic outline first. Then, the creator has used a fine tip sketch pen and market to sketch into the lights, bumpers, windows, and more. There are also fog lamps, a bull bar, and the compass sticker etched on the bonnet that came with the Safari Storme Explorer edition. Even finer details that are noticeable are the side steps, roof rails, ORVMs and a tiny spoiler on the rear of this replica. Overall, considering paper is not the most malleable of materials, this replica is a very faithful replica of the Safari Storme.

Prices for the Tata Safari start from Rs 14.69 lakh for the base XE trim level and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh for the Adventure Persona Edition. Do note that all prices are ex-showroom. It is powered by the FCA-sourced 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 170 PS/350 Nm of peak power and torque figures. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.