Puniest Alloys Wheels Ever on New Tata Safari – CHECK HERE

Tata Motors now has a vehicle lineup that comprises of good-looking cars. Thanks to the Impact 2.0 design language, which was first seen on the Harrier. Now the Tata’s newest offering – Safari, uses this design language as well. And it manages to grab enough eyeballs for its design. Although the new Tata Safari is essentially a 7-seater iteration of the Harrier, it looks proportional. Since the deliveries of Tata Safari have already begun, owners have also started modifying their possessions. We’ve earlier come across examples of the new Tata Safari with aftermarket alloy wheels as big as 20 inches. However, here’s one example, which gets the puniest aftermarket alloys wheels ever.

The car in the pictures here gets a set of 16-inch aftermarket alloy wheels, which are the smallest that we’ve come across on the new Tata Safari. However, keeping the size aside, the alloy wheels look nice. They are sourced from Plati Alloy Wheels and feature a diamond-cut finish pattern. This mod job was performed by Monga Tyres, who are based out of Ludhiana, Punjab.

From the factory, the new Tata Safari is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the top-spec trim. The base variant, on the other hand, gets a set of 16-inch steel rims. This particular model is also the entry-level XE variant. Hence, it isn’t tough to understand that the owner has swapped the steel rims with the aftermarket 16-inch alloy wheels, keeping the OEM-spec tyres unchanged.

The Tata Safari is the flagship product of the Indian brand, and thus, it comes loaded to the gills. The features include Boss mode, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats, Harman-sourced sound system and more. For the powertrain duties, the Safari uses a 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. The gearbox options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. With prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh, the Safari competes with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the likes.