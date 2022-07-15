Tata Nexon Now Available in a New XM+ (S) Variant

Tata Motors has introduced a new variant in the Nexon lineup. The SUV is now available in a new XM+ (S) trim that sits between the XM (S) and the XZ+ models.

The Tata Nexon XM+ (S) comes with an electric sunroof, 7” floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.

According to Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable. Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.”

The Tata Nexon XM+ (S) is available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green colour options and retails at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).