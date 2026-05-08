Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Launched at ₹9.59 Lakh with Panoramic Sunroof

Tata Motors is celebrating the milestone of 1 million Nexon sales with the introduction of a new value-packed variant—the Nexon Pure+ PS, priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What sets this variant apart is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, making the Nexon the only SUV in India under the ₹10 lakh mark to offer this premium feature. It’s a move that further strengthens the Nexon’s appeal in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The Pure+ PS trim also comes well-equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 6-speaker Harman audio system. Other highlights include automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers (front and rear), cruise control, a rearview camera and electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs.

Under the hood, buyers can choose from multiple powertrain options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with a 5-speed manual or AMT, while the 1.5-litre diesel comes paired with a 6-speed manual or AMT. Tata also offers a CNG option, broadening the Nexon’s appeal across fuel preferences.